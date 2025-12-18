Yamunanagar officials directed to strictly follow SC orders on stray dogs

Deputy Commissioner Preeti instructed officials of all departments to strictly follow the orders of the Supreme Court regarding stray dogs.

For compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court, she held a meeting with officers of district administration at the district secretariat, Yamunanagar.

At the meeting, Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad said the Municipal Corporation had issued a tender for the sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs.

He said three dog shelters were to be built for sterilisation and vaccination.

He further said two dog shelters were being constructed at Gulab Nagar, Jagadhri, and on Ambala road. He added that one more dog shelter was yet to be constructed.

He said that information regarding stray dogs could be given on the Municipal Corporation’s stray dog helpline number – 7082410824. The Municipal Commissioner also informed the Deputy Commissioner that a few days ago, he had held a meeting with the officials from various departments to comply with the Supreme Court’s orders regarding stray dogs.

He said he directed the officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department to form patrol teams, issue helpline numbers and instal billboards with these helpline numbers.

“Representatives from government and private hospitals, educational institutions, national highways, state highways and other major roads, bus stands, railway stations and other institutions have been instructed to appoint nodal officers to identify dog spots in their areas. They have also been asked to form teams to patrol the roads and issue a helpline number,” said Mahabir Parsad.

He said he also directed officials to install billboards and hoardings with the helpline number at various locations on the national highways, state highways, and major roads, so that if any dog was found anywhere or any accident occurred due to it, the drivers and the general public could inform about it.

He further said that the Municipal Corporation was working in collaboration with the police, veterinary staff and officials from the Panchayati Raj Department to capture dogs in the municipal area.

Deputy Commissioner Preeti further directed the representatives of all government and private hospitals, educational institutions, sports complexes and bus stands to appoint nodal officers to control dogs in their respective institutions.

“All officers should strictly follow the orders issued by the Supreme Court regarding the dogs,” the DC said.