DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar police seize 550 bags of subsidised urea from truck

Yamunanagar police seize 550 bags of subsidised urea from truck

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:00 AM Feb 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A joint team of police and Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department seized 550 bags of subsidised agriculture-grade urea from a truck in Yamunanagar district.

Advertisement

The subsidized urea was reportedly brought here illegally from Kaithal. According to the information available, the team caught the vehicle from near Dusani village yesterday.

Advertisement

The truck was taken to Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, where 550 bags of subsidised urea were recovered from the vehicle.

Advertisement

Aditya Pratap Dabas, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Yamunanagar, said that a major action had been taken against the illegal smuggling of agriculture-grade urea in the district.

He added that the consignment was manufactured by Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO). “The truck driver failed to produce any bill, licence, permit or other required documents,” said Aditya Pratap Dabas.

Advertisement

He said that the subsidised urea manufactured by KRIBHCO could be sold to farmers only through cooperative societies.

As per the available information, several plywood factories are allegedly using subsidised agriculture-grade urea to prepare glue as the rates of the technical-grade urea are very high in comparison to agriculture-grade urea.

On the complaint of Harish Pandey, Subject Matter Specialist of Agriculture Department, a case was registered against truck driver Gulzar Singh of Kaithal district under Sections 3, 7 of Essential Commodities Act 1955, Sections 25, 28, 4, 5 of the Fertiliser (Control) Order 1985 and 318 (4) of the BNS 2023 at Sadar police station, Yamunanagar.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts