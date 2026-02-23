Yamunanagar police seize 550 bags of subsidised urea from truck

A joint team of police and Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department seized 550 bags of subsidised agriculture-grade urea from a truck in Yamunanagar district.

The subsidized urea was reportedly brought here illegally from Kaithal. According to the information available, the team caught the vehicle from near Dusani village yesterday.

The truck was taken to Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, where 550 bags of subsidised urea were recovered from the vehicle.

Aditya Pratap Dabas, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Yamunanagar, said that a major action had been taken against the illegal smuggling of agriculture-grade urea in the district.

He added that the consignment was manufactured by Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO). “The truck driver failed to produce any bill, licence, permit or other required documents,” said Aditya Pratap Dabas.

He said that the subsidised urea manufactured by KRIBHCO could be sold to farmers only through cooperative societies.

As per the available information, several plywood factories are allegedly using subsidised agriculture-grade urea to prepare glue as the rates of the technical-grade urea are very high in comparison to agriculture-grade urea.

On the complaint of Harish Pandey, Subject Matter Specialist of Agriculture Department, a case was registered against truck driver Gulzar Singh of Kaithal district under Sections 3, 7 of Essential Commodities Act 1955, Sections 25, 28, 4, 5 of the Fertiliser (Control) Order 1985 and 318 (4) of the BNS 2023 at Sadar police station, Yamunanagar.