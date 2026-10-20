Yamunanagar-Radaur road shut for construction work, alternative routes notified for commuters from today

The district administration has decided to close the Yamunanagar-Radaur road for all light and heavy vehicles due to road construction from Jorian naka, Yamunanagar, to Alipur village (up border of Kurukshetra district) from October 21.

The administration has identified alternative routes for the movement of motorists. Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesperson, said due to the ongoing road construction work from Jorian naka to Alipur village, all light and heavy vehicle traffic would be restricted on this route.

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He said the police administration had established alternative routes to maintain smooth traffic flow and avoid inconvenience to drivers. “Drivers should use the designated routes, so that they don’t have to face any inconvenience in reaching their destinations,” said Chamkaur Singh.

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He said the road construction work had begun from Jorian to Alipur village on this route in areas falling under Yamunanagar district. “Due to the construction work, the traffic on this road will be affected and the route will be closed to all light and heavy vehicles. Therefore, drivers will need to plan their travels based on alternative routes,” added Chamkaur Singh.

Sandeep Kumar, SHO, traffic police, Yamunanagar district, said two routes had been fixed to go from Yamunanagar to Karnal and Kurukshetra.

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“The first route will allow drivers to reach Radaur Triveni Chowk via Shadipur Chowk and Jathlana. The second route will take the drivers via Karera, Alahar, Kartarpur and Pallewala to reach Radaur Triveni Chowk,” said Sandeep Kumar.

He said those alternative routes had been determined so that traffic was not disrupted during the road construction workers and drivers did not have to face unnecessary inconvenience.

“Similarly, an alternative route has been established for the drivers travelling to Yamunanagar from Karnal and Kurukshetra. The vehicles coming from this direction will travel via Radaur’s Bubka Chowk, Topra, Kheri Lakha Singh, and Harnaul to Yamunanagar,” said Sandeep Kumar.

He appealed to the motorists to avoid road closures during road construction work and use designated alternative routes as this would help maintain the traffic order and prevent unnecessary congestion and delays.