Yamunanagar takes steps to achieve top rank in swachh survey

Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) is taking special initiatives to make the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri clean and beautiful to achieve the top position in the Swachh Survey 2025.

On the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad; Information, Education and Communication (IEC) expert Durgesh Kumar held a special meeting with anganwadi workers at the community hall of Ward 7 in the MCYJ.

The objective of the meeting was to strengthen cleanliness at the grassroots level and increase public awareness through anganwadi workers.

During the meeting, several important sanitation-related topics were discussed in detail.

IEC expert Durgesh Kumar briefed the workers on the process of waste segregation, explaining that separating wet and dry waste was essential.

“Proper segregation of waste within homes automatically solves many of problems associated with waste disposal,” said Durgesh. He said wet kitchen waste could be used to make compost, which could be used for plants and gardens. He also urged the anganwadi workers to organise regular meetings in their areas, schools and anganwadi centres to raise awareness among citizens, women and children about cleanliness.

At the end of the programme, all anganwadi workers were sworn in to continuously run public awareness campaigns for cleanliness. He added that their goal was to develop Ward 7 as a ‘zero waste ward’ and for this, the participation of locals was important. He said with the cooperation of anganwadi workers, the cleanliness campaign would get a new direction and Ward 7 would emerge as a model ward.