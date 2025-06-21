Yoga an art of living, a science behind health and peaceful life: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said that yoga was an art of living and called upon the people to adopt it in their lives.

The CM was addressing a state-level event on the occasion of International Yoga Day celebration at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, “It is an important day for us as lakhs of people celebrate the International Day of Yoga as a festival. Kurukshetra is the land of Gita, karma and knowledge. Lord Krishna delivered the sermon of Gita in Kurukshetra. The entire world is adopting yoga and the credit goes to our saints, sages and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reestablished the knowledge of yoga, which has been an identity of the country, at the world level. The theme of the day is ‘One Earth One Health’. Yoga is not for one person, but it is for the welfare of entire humanity. Yoga is not only a form of exercise, but also an important science behind a healthy, happy and peaceful life. Yoga is an art of living and we should adopt it in our life.”

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Yoga guru Ramdev, Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, Health Minister Arti Rao and several officials participated in the event.