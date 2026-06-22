Yoga centres should reach out to every household: Speaker Harvinder Kalyan

Addressing a gathering at the district-level International Yoga Day celebrations on Sunday, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said yoga is not just an exercise, but connects the body, mind, and soul. Yoga has introduced the world to India’s ancient culture, knowledge, and philosophy of life, he said.

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The programme was held under the aegis of the Haryana Yoga Commission and the Department of AYUSH.

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The event, organised around the themes of ‘Yoga for Healthy Old Age’ and ‘Yoga-enabled, Drug-Free Haryana’, saw the participation of hundreds of yoga practitioners, students, teachers, representatives of social organisations, sportspersons and yoga experts. The participants also listened to messages from PM Narendra Modi and CM Nayab Singh Saini.

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Kalyan said most countries were adopting yoga and reaping its benefits, which was a matter of pride for every Indian. He said PM Narendra Modi’s efforts to give yoga a global identity had yielded results, and because of a UN resolution, the world was celebrating International Yoga Day.

Sharing his personal experience, Kalyan said about 18 years ago, due to a serious injury, he faced difficulty in walking, but regular yoga helped him return to a healthy life. He said yoga centres should reach out to every household so that each member of society could lead a healthy, cultured, and positive life.

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“Yoga is an invaluable cultural heritage of India. It not only makes the body healthy but also positively influences thoughts, behaviour, and outlook on life. We should make yoga a part of our daily lives and contribute to building a healthy, cultured, and developed India,” he said.

Kalyan also administered an oath of drug eradication to those present. Fifteen yoga practitioners and experts who contributed to promoting yoga and raising awareness were also honoured.

During the programme, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ankit Chouksey said yoga was not just a way to keep the body healthy, but an art to balance and discipline life.