Yoga ensures fitness, well-being: Governor Kavinder Gupta

To mark International Yoga Day, Governor Kavinder Gupta participated in a mass yoga session organised at the historic Ridge ground in Shimla on Sunday. The programme was jointly organised by the Himachal Pradesh Police Department and the Department of AYUSH. Addressing the gathering, the Governor said India’s ancient tradition of yoga had been embraced by people across the world.

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“A healthy body is the foundation of a healthy mind. Yoga provides a holistic path to physical fitness, mental well-being and spiritual growth,” he said. The Governor, who participated in the yoga session along with his wife Bindu Gupta, exhorted people from all walks of life to adopt yoga as an integral part of their daily routine.

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The faculty and students of the Department of Yoga Studies, Himachal Pradesh University, guided the participants through nearly an hour and a half of yoga exercises.

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Earlier, the Governor administered a pledge for a drug-free Himachal Pradesh to all participants and honoured individuals who demonstrated excellence in yoga practice by presenting them with certificates of appreciation.

Referring to this year’s theme, “Yoga for healthy ageing”, the Governor said the entire nation was conveying the message of health, wellness and active living through yoga.

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Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan, and DGP Ashok Tiwari were among the attendees of the event.