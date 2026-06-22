DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Yoga ensures fitness, well-being: Governor Kavinder Gupta

Yoga ensures fitness, well-being: Governor Kavinder Gupta

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:39 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Governor Kavinder Gupta participates in a yoga session held to mark International Yoga Day at the Ridge in Shimla on Sunday.
Advertisement

To mark International Yoga Day, Governor Kavinder Gupta participated in a mass yoga session organised at the historic Ridge ground in Shimla on Sunday. The programme was jointly organised by the Himachal Pradesh Police Department and the Department of AYUSH. Addressing the gathering, the Governor said India’s ancient tradition of yoga had been embraced by people across the world.

Advertisement

“A healthy body is the foundation of a healthy mind. Yoga provides a holistic path to physical fitness, mental well-being and spiritual growth,” he said. The Governor, who participated in the yoga session along with his wife Bindu Gupta, exhorted people from all walks of life to adopt yoga as an integral part of their daily routine.

Advertisement

The faculty and students of the Department of Yoga Studies, Himachal Pradesh University, guided the participants through nearly an hour and a half of yoga exercises.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Governor administered a pledge for a drug-free Himachal Pradesh to all participants and honoured individuals who demonstrated excellence in yoga practice by presenting them with certificates of appreciation.

Referring to this year’s theme, “Yoga for healthy ageing”, the Governor said the entire nation was conveying the message of health, wellness and active living through yoga.

Advertisement

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan, and DGP Ashok Tiwari were among the attendees of the event.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts