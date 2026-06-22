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Home / Haryana / Yoga in classrooms, jobs and sports: Haryana CM rolls out sweeping reforms

Yoga in classrooms, jobs and sports: Haryana CM rolls out sweeping reforms

Mandatory questions in competitive exams; students of Classes III-IX to study yoga

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:20 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini performs yoga during the state-level International Yoga Day celebrations at Parade Ground in Panchkula on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Vicky
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Marking the 12th International Yoga Day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday unveiled a wide-ranging roadmap to institutionalise yoga across the state’s education, recruitment, higher education and sports.

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Addressing the state-level Yoga Day celebrations here, the Chief Minister announced that yoga education would be introduced in the curriculum for students of Classes III to IX from the upcoming academic session. The move, he said, aims to promote the physical, mental and emotional well-being of students while inculcating healthy habits from an early age.

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To ensure effective implementation, Saini announced specialised training in yoga asanas for all Physical Training Instructors (PTIs), DPEd teachers, PGTs and designated primary teachers (PRTs) so that every government school has trained personnel to conduct regular yoga sessions.

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In a major policy decision, the Chief Minister said questions related to yoga would become a mandatory component of all examinations conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). Necessary amendments to the examination policy would be made to implement the provision.

Expanding the state’s focus on yoga education, Saini announced the establishment of a state-level Institute of Naturopathy and Yoga in Morni, which will offer undergraduate courses. He said yoga would be integrated into the five Centres of Excellence being developed across universities to strengthen education, research, training and innovation in the discipline.

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The government will also rename the Sports Departments in all higher educational institutions as “Departments of Sports and Yoga”, giving yoga a formal place in the academic and sports ecosystem. Further strengthening its sporting profile, Yogasana will be included as a recognised discipline under the state’s sports policy after the required amendments.

Saini also announced that elements of Ayurveda would be integrated into the yoga curriculum to promote a holistic approach to health and wellness. He added that recruitment against the sanctioned vacant posts of AYUSH Yoga Coaches and Yoga Instructors would be expedited.

In another announcement aimed at strengthening cultural values in schools, the Chief Minister said the collective singing of the Haryana state song during morning assemblies would be ensured in all government schools to foster pride in the state, discipline and national consciousness.

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