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Home / Haryana / Yoga India's timeless gift to the world: Rajya Sabha MP

Yoga India's timeless gift to the world: Rajya Sabha MP

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:14 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Describing yoga as an invaluable component of India’s cultural heritage, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia has urged people to make it an integral part of their daily lives for physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

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He was addressing a district-level programme organised by Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) on Thursday morning ahead of International Day of Yoga.

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Sunit Mukherjee, Director (Public Relations), claimed that around 5,000 participants, including students, teachers, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, sportspersons and citizens from across the district, took part in the event.

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“Yoga represents a unique confluence of body, mind and soul and has emerged as a powerful medium for promoting a healthy lifestyle,” said Bhatia.

Referring to the yoga art and history exhibition organised on the occasion, he said the display reflected the rich historical journey of yoga and reaffirmed its deep roots in Indian civilisation.

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MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia termed yoga as one of India’s oldest living traditions and said references to yogic practices could be traced back to the Indus Valley Civilisation. He called on students and citizens to adopt yoga as a way of life.

A musical yoga presentation by Rishabh, Aditya and Sanjeev added a cultural dimension to the programme. The participants also performed yogic exercises and asanas as per the Yoga Protocol under the guidance of yoga instructor Naresh Ahlawat.

A major attraction of the event was a yoga-themed art and history exhibition curated by Dr Anjali Duhan of the Department of Visual Arts. The exhibition showcased posters and archival material highlighting the evolution of yoga in India, particularly the Hatha Yoga tradition.

Dean Students’ Welfare Prof Sapna Garg welcomed the guests, while Registrar Prof Sandeep Bansal proposed the vote of thanks. The proceedings were conducted by Dr Ravi Prabhat, OSD to the Vice-Chancellor. Former Minister Manish Grover was also present on the occasion. Notably, the event aimed at bringing yoga to every citizen, promoting a yoga-oriented lifestyle across society and the nation, and encouraging a collective commitment to healthy living through yoga.

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