Yoga introduces the world to India’s ancient culture: Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Sunday said yoga is not just exercise but an excellent way of living that connects the body, mind and soul. Yoga has introduced the world to India's ancient culture, knowledge and philosophy of life.

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Kalyan was addressing a gathering at a district-level celebration of International Yoga Day 2026 as chief guest, which was held at Shivaji Stadium in Panipat under the joint aegis of the Haryana Yoga Commission and the Department of AYUSH.

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The event was organised around the themes "yoga for healthy old age" and "yoga-enabled, drug-free Haryana," and hundreds of yoga practitioners, students, teachers, representatives of social organizations, players, and yoga experts participated in yoga practices.

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Kalyan inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp and took part in the collective yoga practice according to the protocol. The yoga practitioners also listened to messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini.

Kalyan, in his address, said that today, most countries around the world are adopting yoga and reaping its benefits, which is a matter of pride for every Indian.

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He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts have given yoga a global identity and that after the resolution passed by the United Nations, the entire world is celebrating International Yoga Day today. Yoga provides physical, mental, and spiritual strength and infuses positive energy into life.

Sharing his personal experience, Kalyan stated that about 18 years ago, due to a serious injury, he faced significant difficulties walking, but regular yoga practice helped him return to a healthy life. He reiterated his unwavering faith in yoga and considers it the most effective means of healthy living.

He emphasised that yoga centres should reach every home so that each member of society can lead a healthy, cultured, and positive life. He called on youth to participate actively, saying that by 2047, when India becomes a developed nation, everyone must play their role and prepare the coming generations for it.

"Yoga is an invaluable cultural heritage of India. It not only makes the body healthy but also positively influences thoughts, behavior, and outlook on life. We should make yoga a part of our daily lives and contribute to building a healthy, cultured, and developed India," Kalyan asserted.

During the program, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ankit Chouksey welcomed the chief guest and said that yoga is not just a way to keep the body healthy, but an art to balance and discipline life. Regular yoga practice helps keep stress at bay, enhances productivity, and fosters positive thinking in society. Making yoga a part of daily life can lead to healthy families, communities, and a nation.

On this occasion, Kalyan administered an oath of drug eradication to those present and called for society to be protected from the harmful effects of drugs.

Fifteen yoga practitioners and experts who contributed significantly to promoting yoga and raising awareness were also honoured.

Mayor Kamal Saini; Education Minister’s representative Harpal Danda; SP Bupinder Singh; Additional Commissioner Municipal Corporation (MC) Vivek Choudhary; SDM Mandeep Kumar and others were present on the occasion.