‘Yoga Vatika’ inaugurated on premises of Jagadhri Civil Hospital

MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora inaugurated a ‘Yoga Vatika’, built on the premises of the Civil Hospital, Jagadhri.

Mukesh Garg, Member of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission, was also present as a special guest.On the occasion, people were taught yoga by Yogacharya Mohan and Yogi Jai Kumar at the yoga vatika.

Chief guest and special guest also inaugurated parking for hospital officers, staff members, patients and their attendants. They also encouraged blood donors at blood donation camps organised by voluntary organisations.

The Inner Wheel Club, Jagadhri, distributed fruits to blood donors and other patients.

Medical Superintendent Dr Anuj Mangala, Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Divya Mangala, Dr Nisha Gurava and other officials and staff members were also present.

MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora said yoga provided a healthy life and its regular practice could prevent various diseases.

He added that everyone should practice yoga daily and the yoga vatika at the hospital would benefit patients and other persons.He also praised the voluntary organisations for organising the blood donation camp at the hospital, saying that social development was accelerated with the support of voluntary organisations.

Special guest Mukesh Garg said the yoga vatika would not only enhance the beauty of the hospital campus but would also help patients recover quickly.

He said that blood donation was a great donation as it helped to save someone’s life and therefore, it was the best work of social welfare.

On the occasion, Dr Anuj Mangala, Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital, Jagadhri, said the establishment of a yoga vatika at the hospital would provide significant benefits to the patients and their guardians. He also welcomed and thanked members of voluntary organisations, stating that it was through their support that the hospital administration performed such high-quality work for the welfare of the patients.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Divya Mangala said the Civil Hospital provided all types of health services to the residents of the district and was also providing benefits of the health policies made by the government.

“It is a matter of great joy that the government is working to provide health benefits to the patients through yoga,” said Dr Divya Mangala. On behalf of the Inner Wheel Club, Jagadhri, Parul Khanna thanked all dignitaries and officials. “Our organisation works for social welfare and development. It helps the patients as per their need and will continue to do so in the future,” said Dr Mangala.