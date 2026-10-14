‘You are my pride’: Asian Games shooter Neeru Dhanda’s mother breaks down on daughter’s homecoming

A mother’s emotions spilled over as she welcomed her daughter, Asian Games triple-medallist shooter Neeru Dhanda, back home in Sangatpura village of Jind district on Wednesday. She was accorded a rousing welcome amid the beating of drums and garlands made of currency notes and flowers presented by villagers.

As Neeru placed the medals around her mother Sudesh Devi’s neck, the moment triggered an emotional outburst, and she could not hold back her tears of joy and pride as she hugged her daughter. “I wish everybody had a daughter like mine, Neeru. You are my pride,” Devi said at their residence in the village.

Advertisement

Neeru visited the village temple before going home. Haryana ministers, including Mahipal Dhanda and Ranbir Gangwa, and Assembly Deputy Speaker Krishan Lal Middha felicitated the shooter. All three announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh each for her achievement and encouraged her to prepare for the Olympics.

Advertisement

It was a roller-coaster fortnight full of anxiety and ecstasy for the shooter, as she had to be hospitalised before the Games due to an H1N1 infection that caused facial swelling, creating uncertainty about her performance. The illness also delayed her departure to Nagoya by three days. She then seized the opportunity to shine with her rifle, fighting back to win two gold medals and a silver for India. Neeru won gold medals in the women’s individual trap shooting and trap mixed team events, besides a silver in the women’s team trap shooting event.

Interacting with the media, Neeru said she had appealed to the Haryana government to make adequate arrangements for providing education and sports facilities, especially for girls. She expressed hope that many girls like her, eager to excel in their respective fields, would get an opportunity to do so.

Advertisement

“If I can achieve this glory, they too are capable of achieving these heights. Parents should also let girls pursue their aspirations and dreams,” she said.

Neeru’s mother had been standing in a queue to collect subsidised ration for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in the village, as Neeru’s family belongs to the BPL category.

Education Minister Dhanda said her achievement had brought honour to Haryana and the country. “Neeru has brought pride to the country through her talent and hard work. She should now prepare for the Olympics and aim to win more medals for India,” he said, adding that her achievement was a source of inspiration for other girls.

Neeru’s mother said she wanted the Haryana government to appoint her daughter as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Haryana Police, as she is currently serving as a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army.

Notably, Neeru was identified as a shooting talent by the Madhya Pradesh Government’s Sports Department, which groomed her and helped pave the way for her success at the Asian Games.

Neeru, along with her family members, is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday.