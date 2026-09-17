Young athletes compete at 59th state school games in Karnal

The 59th Haryana State School Games began at Karn Stadium in the city on Wednesday, bringing together young athletes from different districts to compete in various track and field events.

Karnal District Education Officer (DEO) Rohtash Verma chaired the inaugural session and encouraged the players to compete with enthusiasm and sportsmanship.

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In the U-17 boys’ 1,500-metre race, Saurav from Panipat secured the first place, while Harsh from Sonepat finished second and Ajay from Sonepat finished third.

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In the 110-metre hurdles event, Shivam of Hisar emerged victorious. Vansh from Fatehabad finished second, while Manav from Rai secured the third spot.

In the U-19 1,500-metre race, Vinay Kumar from Hisar clinched the first place, followed by Hitesh from Jhajjar and Akhil from Bhiwani. In the 110-metre race, Saksham from Jhajjar finished first, followed by Vinay Pratap of Bhiwani and Anesh of Hisar.

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The U-17 boys’ long jump competition also witnessed strong performances. Mukesh of Sonepat secured the first place, while Dhruv of Faridabad finished second. Piyush of Hisar secured third place.