Young woman found dead in hotel room in Rohtak, police launch probe

A young woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in the city on Wednesday, prompting police to launch an investigation into her death.

Advertisement

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the scene and collected evidence. The body was subsequently sent to a hospital for a postmortem examination.

Advertisement

According to sources, the woman had arrived at the hotel in the morning with a young man. The man allegedly left the hotel around noon, telling the hotel staff that he would return shortly.

Advertisement

Later, hotel staff became suspicious when there was no response from the room. They knocked on the door but received no response, following which police were called to the spot.

“We reached the hotel after receiving information that a young woman had been found dead in a room. A dupatta was found wrapped around her neck. An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding her death,” a police official said.

Advertisement

Police are also investigating the identity and whereabouts of the man who reportedly accompanied the woman. They have examined the hotel register and are reviewing available records and other evidence as part of the investigation.