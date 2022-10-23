Youngsters contesting PRI elections promise new era

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 22

Winds of change blowing through the country and society have brought a whiff of fresh air to the grassroots-level democratic bodies in Haryana as well.

A number of young professionals and educated youngsters are contesting elections for the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the state, which have usually remained dominated by seasoned old-timers.

Enthusiastic, full of ideas Advent of the young brigade on the political horizon of rural Haryana is a welcome sign as the youngsters are enthusiastic and full of new ideas, which can bring a qualitative change in the nature of grassroots governance. —Dr Satish Tyagi, Political commentator

The youngsters vying for various posts of village panchayats, block samitis and zila parishads are seeking the support of the youth and blessings of the elders to bring about a qualitative change in local politics.

The wannabe panches, sarpanches and members of the local government bodies are promising to bring in a new era and provision of modern facilties, apart from resolving the long-standing issues of their respective areas. “Apart from ensuring the provision of clean drinking water and disposal of waste-water, I will strive to improve the existing educational and sports infrastructure in the village. I will also facilitate residents belonging to weaker sections to avail the benefits of various welfare schemes,” said Abhimanyu, a young advocate who is contesting for the post of sarpanch of Bhalauth village in Rohtak district.

Sumit, a graduate, was elected the sarpanch of Makdauli Khurd village in Rohtak district in 2016, when he was in his late 20s. He is running for the post of the village sarpanch again.

The young leader points out that during his tenure, he converted the village chaupal into a library, got the village stadium functional and focused on plantation and nurturing of trees. “I had valuable experience during my first term, which will help me do better if I get a second chance,” he said. Other young, educated and professionally qualified aspirants for the PRI posts are also promising their electors that they will transform their wards and villages on being elected. Observers say the electors should exercise their right to vote very cautiously .