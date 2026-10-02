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Home / Haryana / Youngsters entertain Rewari old-age home residents

Youngsters entertain Rewari old-age home residents

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Mera Yuva Bharat volunteers with senior citizens at an old-age home in Rewari on Thursday.
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To mark the International Day for Older Persons, young volunteers from Mera Yuva Bharat, Rewari, visited the local old-age home and spent time with its residents as part of a special programme organised under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The youngsters felicitated the elderly persons with garlands. They also presented a cultural programme featuring a street play and ragini recitation to entertain the elderly. The volunteers interacted with the residents and got the opportunity to learn from their life experiences.

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“The programme aimed to promote respect, sensitivity and affection for the elderly and to make the young people aware of their importance in society,” said Sumit Yadav, District Youth Officer, Mera Yuva Bharat, adding that it also aimed to provide emotional support and joy and strengthen communication between generations.

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