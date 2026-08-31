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Home / Haryana / Youngsters must draw inspiration from hockey legend Dhyan Chand: Khattar

Youngsters must draw inspiration from hockey legend Dhyan Chand: Khattar

Union Minister attends National Sports Day programme in Haryana's Karnal

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurates a hockey match by striking a ball at a stadium in Karnal.
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Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal extended his greetings to sportspersons and sports enthusiasts on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, observed across the country as National Sports Day.

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Speaking as the chief guest at a National Sports Day programme organised at the hockey stadium in Tikri Kailash during his visit to Karnal, Khattar said sporting activities were being organised across the country to mark the occasion. He said Haryana was a land of sports and sportspersons, with athletes from the state bringing laurels to the country by winning medals at national and international levels.

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Khattar expressed confidence that the state’s sportspersons would continue to make the country proud in the future as well. Earlier, Khattar planted a “triveni” in the stadium complex, conveying a message of environmental conservation.

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Khattar paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand at the stadium and interacted with hockey players before a match between Kaithal and Karnal. The Union Minister inaugurated the match by striking the ball with a hockey stick. He recalled Major Dhyan Chand’s contribution to Indian hockey and said legend had helped India win the gold medal at the 1936 Berlin Olympics nearly nine decades ago, making the country proud even before Independence.

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