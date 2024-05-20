Your vote will shape future of country: CM Saini to youth

Parveen Arora
Karnal, May 19
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Karnal Assembly byelection candidate, spoke on the role of youth in shaping the country’s future, at a youth convention in Karnal city today. “Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Government is working for the uplift of all sections of the society. Your votes will strengthen the hands of Modi,” said Saini.
While exhorting the youth to cast their votes in favour of the BJP, he said it would give shape to the country’s future. He said these elections would also determine India’s position on the global stage.
Saini criticised the Opposition, claiming they would collect votes and disappear, exploiting the people. He praised Modi for fulfilling promises and delivering results beyond expectations.
He said the opposition alliance had nothing substantial to offer.
Saini accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others for making hollow promises despite having ruled for 60 years without significant achievements.
