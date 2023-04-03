Youth arrested for defrauding elderly

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 2

The police have arrested a conman for taking away valuables from women, mostly elderly, fraudulently. Identified as Shiv Kumar, a resident of Chhainsa village in Palwal district, he was booked in November last year, a police official said.

Rajender, a resident of Civil Lines, Palwal, mentioned in his police complaint that his wife had to go to Kondal village on November 8. He said the accused, claiming to be their distant relative, approached him in a local market near Devi Lal Park. Addressing the complainant as uncle, he offered lift to Rajender’s wife on his scooter, claiming that he too was going to Kondal village as he himself hailed from that village.

The elderly woman agreed to take lift and went with him. Later, he requested the victim to let him click photos of her gold chain and a ring so that he could get similar designs for his mother. The youth fled away with the ornaments in no time.

According to a police official, “He has confessed his involvement in 18 to 20 such incidents in the past two years.” After arresting him on Friday, the police got him on a two-day remand. Now, the court has sent him to judicial custody. Rs 20,000 in cash has been seized from him.