Youth arrested for murder of woman in Faridabad

Faridabad, October 19
The police have arrested a youth in connection with the murder of 28-year-old married woman here recently.
According to police, the accused, identified as Sarvan (20), hailing from Sambhal district of UP, had strangulated Pooja, the victim, and both were living in a live-in relationship.It was revealed that he made the woman flee for marriage, though she was already married and a mother of a four-year-old son. After spending some time in Rohtak and Gorakhpur, the couple had come to the Mujesar area in the city last month, and were living in a rented room.
The accused was arrested from Sector 31 here on Tuesday. The police said he strangled the victim to death in her sleep on the night of October 4, after he suspected her of having an illicit relationship.
