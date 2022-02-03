Youth arrested for murder over Rs150

Tribune News Service

Faridabad: The police have arrested a youth, identified as Yogender, for allegedly beating to death a labourer on the night of January 29 on a dispute over Rs150. The victim, identified as Dalip (26), had reportedly failed to return Rs150 to Yogender regarding the payment of the bill of the food they had taken just before the incident. Yogender reportedly assaulted the victim with a brick and dumped him in an unconscious state before fleeing from the spot. Dalip was found dead near the Kheri pul area next morning.