Youth arrested for murder over Rs150

Faridabad: The police have arrested a youth, identified as Yogender, for allegedly beating to death a labourer on the night of January 29 on a dispute over Rs150. The victim, identified as Dalip (26), had reportedly failed to return Rs150 to Yogender regarding the payment of the bill of the food they had taken just before the incident. Yogender reportedly assaulted the victim with a brick and dumped him in an unconscious state before fleeing from the spot. Dalip was found dead near the Kheri pul area next morning.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor
‘Digital rupee to open new opportunities in fintech sector’
Chinese army officer who was injured in Galwan Valley clash with India carries torch in Winter Olympics
According to Global Times, Qi Fabio, a PLA regimental comman...
Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul Gandhi slams 'pro-corporate' policies
Blames demonetisation and GST for weakening of informal and ...
Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face
CM candidate to be named after Feb 4