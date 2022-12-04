Youth arrested for vulgar messages to woman

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 3

The women cell of the local police has arrested a youth hailing from Sangrur city of Punjab in connection with sending vulgar messages to a woman resident on her Instagram account.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of the Police Department said, the suspect identified as Jiwan Jyot of Sangrur had been following a woman resident on her Instagram account for the past five to six months. He was charged for sending indecent and vulgar remarks and messages, the spokesperson said.

A complaint was lodged by the victim at the NIT police station following which a team of cops led by Inspector Sunita raided location of the suspect and arrested him, the spokesperson added.

“The suspect is active on social media. He passes vulgar comments on social media accounts of women after making friends with them. A probe is on,” the spokesperson said.

In another case, the police have arrested a 23-year-old youth for molesting of a four-year-old girl here. The suspect identified as Amir Khan of Utawar village in Palwal district had attempted to molest minor during a marriage function on the night of December 1 at Sector 31 here. He works as a helper with a DJ service provider. He was arrested after the police were informed by local residents. He was sent to judicial custody today.