Youth ‘assaulted’ at Ladwa police station in Kurukshetra, 3 cops suspended

A Kurukshetra youth on Friday claimed that he was beaten up and sexually assaulted inside a police station at Ladwa.

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The youth, who is suffering from cancer, claimed that he was on his way on a two-wheeler when he was stopped by the police at a check post and taken to a police station on the night of June 17. He has levelled allegations against three persons.

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Following the allegations, DSP Nirmal Singh reached LNJP Civil Hospital. The allegations are being verified and further action will be taken accordingly, the DSP said.

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SP Chander Mohan said, “Serious allegations have been made against policemen of Ladwa and a preliminary inquiry has been conducted. It has come to light that the complainant was beaten up for using abusive language. A case has been registered against the three policemen and they have been suspended. An SIT under the DSP has been constituted for further investigation.