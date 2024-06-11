Youth beaten to death

Palwal, June 10
A 25-year-old youth died after he was allegedly beaten by a group of youths hailing from his own village of Kukurchati in Hathin subdivision of the district on June 7. The police have registered a case of murder against several persons in this regard, but no arrest has been made so far.
According to the complaint, the victim — identified as Afzal — and his friend Shabbir were on their way to Hathin on Friday noon when a group of armed youths intercepted them and started beating them with sticks and other weapons.
It is claimed that the accused fled after some persons intervened. Afzal, who was shifted to hospital in a critical condition, succumbed to his injuries in a Delhi hospital next morning. An old enmity is suspected to be the cause of the assault.
The accused were identified as Akhtar, Ilyas, Azru, Sahid, Rizwan, Hamid, Abid Zakir, Amir, Salim, Kamru, Akil, Ashgar and three unidentified persons. The accused also took away Rs 42,000 and a mobile phone from Afzal’s possession, according to the complaint lodged by the deceased’s kin.
The police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and have launched a hunt to nab the accused, said a police official.
