Youth beaten to death at Sonepat village

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 13

A youth was beaten to death at Pinana village in Sonepat district on Diwali night. The deceased has been identified as Tarun, a resident of the same village.

The police have registered a case against two brothers and their associates under various sections of the IPC and began a probe into the matter.

The deceased’s uncle Naresh told the Mohana police that Tarun was living alone in the village for the last six months. He said Tarun had an altercation with Ajay alias Chhota, but the matter was resolved. “Tarun informed me on Sunday around 8.30 pm that Ajay and his brother Rajat, along with their friends, had beaten him near the ‘Need wala rasta’ on the Bohla road,” he said.

Naresh later found his nephew lying on the road with several marks of injury. They immediately rushed him to the general hospital at Sonepat, where doctor declared him dead.

