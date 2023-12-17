Youth beaten to death following spat

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 16

A youth belonging to the Scheduled Caste community succumbed to injuries a week after he was reportedly thrashed by some assailants at Dhuiyan village in Fatehabad district.

The police has registered a case of murder against eight persons under various sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act.

The police said that the victim, identified as Kalu, was beaten up with sticks after a spat with the accused on December 9. He was admitted to the medical college at Agroha, where he died last night.

