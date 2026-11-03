Youth beaten to death in Bhiwani over Insta feud

A 22 year-old youth was beaten to death by a group of assailants in Bhiwani town on Sunday night following a dispute over comments on the social media (Instagram).

The victim has been identified as Shubham, a resident of Jamalpur village of the district. He was reportedly invited by the assailants for a discussion for a compromise after heated exchanges on the Instagram.

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However, when he along with his friends was on their way for the meeting, their vehicle was waylaid by the assailants who attacked Subham with sticks. He was brutally beaten up resulting in multiple injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar. He however died during the treatment.

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His brother Sahil, said a dispute arose when a young man from their group was assaulted by some people in Hansi a few days ago. The incident subsequently led to an exchange of abusive remarks between the two sides on Instagram.

Tosham DSP Dalip Kumar said a case of murder had been registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother who named 15-16 persons as accused. The police were investigating the matter.