22-year-old youth beaten to death in Haryana's Taraori over meeting his girlfriend

Karnal, September 6

A 22-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death in Dayanagar Basti of Taraori when he went to meet his girlfriend at her residence on Monday night.

According to police, Gobind of Valmiki Basti in Taraori had an affair with a girl. According to his family, he went to meet her on Monday evening.

The family of the girl came to know about their affair and allegedly forced her to call Gobind to her house, following which he was beaten. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Taraori SHO Sandeep Kumar said the police were investigating all angles. The statement of the youth’s family was being recorded.

Infuriated over his death, the youth’s family and relatives took out a protest march in Taraori, demanding arrest of the accused. The SHO assured them that three to four people have been detained for questioning.

