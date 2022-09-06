22-year-old youth beaten to death in Haryana's Taraori over meeting his girlfriend

Karnal, September 6
A 22-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death in Dayanagar Basti of Taraori when he went to meet his girlfriend at her residence on Monday night.
According to police, Gobind of Valmiki Basti in Taraori had an affair with a girl. According to his family, he went to meet her on Monday evening.
The family of the girl came to know about their affair and allegedly forced her to call Gobind to her house, following which he was beaten. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.
Taraori SHO Sandeep Kumar said the police were investigating all angles. The statement of the youth’s family was being recorded.
Infuriated over his death, the youth’s family and relatives took out a protest march in Taraori, demanding arrest of the accused. The SHO assured them that three to four people have been detained for questioning.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Hasina at the Rashtrap...
Enforcement Directorate searches multiple locations in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and some bureaucrats have bee...
5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole
The family were returning home after attending a marriage
NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia’s head in Ludhiana court bomb case
Calls it an international conspiracy
Sukhbir Badal appears before SIT in 2016 Behbal Kalan police firing case
The hearing is being held at Punjab Police Officers’ Institu...