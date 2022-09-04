Youth beaten to death in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 3

A 19-year-old youth was beaten to death on the Barsat road last night. Around 10 youths came on motorcycles and assaulted the victim with rods. The entire episode was captured in a CCTV camera installed nearby.

The deceased was later identified as Vikas (alias Boora) of Arjun Nagar here. Deceased’s father Rishipal said his son Vikas and his friend Sahil had gone to PVR on the Barsat road around 10 pm.

Ankush of Hari Nagar, his friends Sanjay (alias Sanju) and Ajay of Sidharth

Nagar came there with six-seven more youths and attacked Vikas and Sahil, he alleged. Vikas was referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak, where he was declared “brought dead”. A case has been registered.