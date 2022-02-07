Youth booked for molesting minor girl

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 6

A three and a half years old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a teenage boy at a village of the Yamunanagar district. On the complaint of the victim’s father, a case was registered against 16-year-old boy under Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, on February 4.

The complainant, who belongs to Bihar, stated to the police that he and his wife, along with their two children, were living in a rented room at a village of the Yamunanagar district.

The complainant said he and his wife worked as a labourer in a plywood factory here. His three and a half years old daughter, along with his younger brother, was playing outside their rented room in the noon on February 4, the complainant added.

When he went out of the room at 3 pm, his daughter was not present there, complainant said. “After sometimes, our daughter came back weeping. She told us that a boy living in their neighbourhood took her to a secluded place and sexually abused her,” the complainant alleged.