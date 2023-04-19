Youth booked for rape bid

Gurugram, April 18
A youth has been booked for allegedly trying to rape his 22-year-old friend here yesterday.
The victim, an MA student, claimed that the accused not only thrashed her but also threatened to kill her when she was resisting.
According to the complaint filed by the victim, the accused, identified as Khushwant, also a student, is known to her. On Saturday evening, he had called her to the Housing Board Colony in Sector 33, where he tried to rape her.
“After reaching home, I informed my family and they rushed me to the police station on Monday,” the victim said in her complaint.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Khushwant under relevant sections of the IPC at the Women police station in Sector 51 here yesterday.
“We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,” said ASI Vijeta, the investigating officer.
