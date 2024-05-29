Youth booked on rape charge

Tribune News Service

Hisar: A 19-year-old woman was reportedly raped by a youth who barged in her jhuggi at a brick kiln at a village of Jind district. The police have registered a case against Aman of Chhatar village on the complaint of the woman. The Uchana police station has registered a case of charges of rape and administration of intoxicant against him. TNS

One held for Rs 13-lakh fraud

Kurukshetra: The Kurukshetra police have arrested a person for allegedly duping a man of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada. The suspect has been identified as Jayant Raj, a resident of Kurukshetra. The complaint was lodged by Jagroop Singh, a resident of Jyoti Nagar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Jind