Youth booked on rape charge

Hisar: A 19-year-old woman was reportedly raped by a youth who barged in her jhuggi at a brick kiln at a village of Jind district. The police have registered a case against Aman of Chhatar village on the complaint of the woman. The Uchana police station has registered a case of charges of rape and administration of intoxicant against him. TNS
One held for Rs 13-lakh fraud
Kurukshetra: The Kurukshetra police have arrested a person for allegedly duping a man of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada. The suspect has been identified as Jayant Raj, a resident of Kurukshetra. The complaint was lodged by Jagroop Singh, a resident of Jyoti Nagar.
