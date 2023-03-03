Youth burnt alive as car catches fire

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 2

A 25-year-old youth was burnt alive when the car he was travelling in caught fire after it collided with an electricity transformer near Bayanpur village on the Sonepat-Rohtak highway in the wee hours on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sahil of Chhichhrana village in the district.Inspector Dilbag Singh, SHO, Sadar, said the incident occurred between 2 am and 2.30 am. Sahil was in the car alone. He had come from his friend’s house in the night and was on way to his village.

Near Bayanpur village, his car collided with an electricity pole due to which the transformer fell and the car caught fire, he said. Sahil was burnt alive as he didn’t have the time to get out of the car, the SHO said.