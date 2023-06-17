Youth Cong protests, takes up for CET candidates

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 16

Hundreds of Youth Congress workers today held a state-level protest march in the city, demanding that the state government allow candidates who had cleared the common eligibility test (CET) of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission to appear in the main exam. They were stopped by the police by installing barricades outside SD Model Senior Secondary School, where they staged a dharna.

They handed over a memorandum to SDM Anubhav Mehta in support of their demands. They lifted the blockade after the SDM assured them that their issue would be raised before the government.

Several candidates also joined the protest.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, supporting the demands of the youth, said the government should give opportunity to all youths who qualify CET in recruitment and withdraw the changes made in the CET qualifying rules. “If the present government does not accept their demands, we will give a chance to every CET-qualified youth when the Congress comes to power in the state,” he claimed.

He pointed out that Haryana had the highest unemployment rate in the country. “This is not a question to test general knowledge in a test; it has become a question of the lives of the youth of Haryana. Permanent government jobs are being converted into temporary ones. Recruitment has been put on hold. Two lakh government posts are lying vacant,” he said.