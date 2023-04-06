Youth Cong starts postcard campaign

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

The state Youth Congress has started a postcard campaign to protest against

not allowing former party president Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament.

Through postcards, the Youth Congress has questioned the Centre about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani. The Youth Congress alleged that the current BJP government at the Centre was doing arbitrary things in Parliament, including muting the mike of Rahul even before he could speak.

Every citizen of the country and the state will demand answers from the BJP government regarding Modi and Adani, said Divyanshu Budhiraja, president of the state Youth Congress.

He alleged that the membership of Rahul had been cancelled under a conspiracy.