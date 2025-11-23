DT
Home / Haryana / Youth Congress leader, aide arrested for defacing PM, CM posters; get bail

MLA says act shows ‘frustration’; Congress questions manner of arrest

Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:45 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
District youth Congress president Rajat Lather sprays black paint on the poster of PM.
The Karnal police have arrested Youth Congress district president Rajat Lather and his associate Ashok Kumar for allegedly spraying black paint on posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. A district court later granted bail to both on Saturday.

The arrests followed the circulation of a viral video showing the duo applying black ink on the PM’s poster at the Karnal bus stand. After the clip spread widely on social media, BJP leaders filed a complaint, prompting swift police action.

According to the police, the incident took place late Thursday night, when the two were “reportedly seen defacing the poster installed at a public place”. Acting on the complaint, the police traced and arrested both men.

“Rajat and his accomplice were arrested under Sections 352 of BNS, Section 3A of The Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989, and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property 1984,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police.

The act triggered political reactions across party lines. Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand strongly condemned it, stating the behaviour “reflects frustration, not democratic dissent.” He said defacing posters of the PM and CM was an act of disrespect that warranted legal action.

Congress leaders, however, alleged political targeting. “Everyone has their own way of protesting, and our colleagues expressed their protest in their way. But we also respect the law and the Constitution. The issue is not the legal process, but the way these two were arrested — as if they were hardened criminals,” said Parag Gaba, Congress Urban district president.

Lather’s counsel argued that the case was baseless. “The sections imposed were incorrect, and most importantly, the arrest was made without following due legal procedure. Police had no proper documents, nor did they clearly state the grounds of arrest. The court has seen all of this, which is why both have been granted bail,” he said.

Congress leader Inderpal Singh also questioned the police action, terming the arrests “politically motivated”.

