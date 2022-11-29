Youth dies after assault with sharp-edged weapons

Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 28

During a clash on Sunday night, a youth was murdered in Chulkana village of Samalkha area. He was assaulted with sharp-edged weapons.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh of Chulkan village. The police have booked nine persons for murder and under other sections of the IPC and Arms Act.

His father Niranjan of Chulkana, in his complaint, said his elder son Rakesh and Ashu were on their way home from fields on Sunday night. When they reached near the bus stand, Ankush along with his brother Ankit, Bijender, Jaibeer, Anoop, Balla, Mass and Anuj and others reached there with weapons in their hands and attacked both Rakesh and Ashu. He alleged the accused attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and fired several rounds of bullets there.

The assailants managed to flee from the spot. Rakesh and Ashu were taken to the General Hospital at Samalkha where doctors declared Rakesh brought dead and referred Ashu to the Panipat General Hospital.

The Samalkha police registered a case against all accused under Sections 148, 149, 323, 341, 324, 302 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The police handed over the body of the deceased to the family after a post-mortem examination.