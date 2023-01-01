Youth dies in car accident

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 31

A youth was killed while another suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in hit a mini-truck from the rear side on the Delhi-Chandigarh National highway in Ambala Cantonment on Friday night.

The deceased and the injured were identified as Deepak and Tushar, respectively. In his complaint to the police, Chirag stated that he, along with his friends Deepak, Prakash, Tushar and Hrithik Singh were on their way to Shimla, and Tushar was driving the car. Around 9 pm, when they reached near Shastri Cut, the mini-truck driver applied sudden breaks due to which their car rammed the truck from the rear side. Deepak died on the spot and Tushar suffered injuries.