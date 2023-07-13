Youth dies of electrocution

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 12

A Faridabad resident died of electrocution today. After flood water entered his house at Basantpur, he had entered it to get some things. Then, he got electrocuted. The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old farmer Satish.

The family alleged that his life was lost due to the mistake of the administration as power supply was not disconnected from flood-hit areas.

On Tuesday, Faridabad DC Vikram Singh and DCP Central Pooja Vashisht visited Basantpur area. People were ordered to move from there.

At around 7.30 am on Wednesday, Satish went to retrieve some belongings from inside his house, located at Khadda colony, Basantpur, which was submerged.

Bhoop Singh, brother of the deceased, said that when Satish picked up an iron box kept in the house, he got electrocuted.

Later, Satish’s body was taken out only after the power supply was cut.

#Faridabad #Gurugram