Youth electrocuted to death

Yamunanagar, July 17
A teenaged boy was electrocuted to death at a garment shop in Yamunanagar. The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Deepak of Tirth Nagar colony. He had reportedly gone to the roof of the store to fix a leak. But when he picked up an iron rod, he got electrocuted and died.
