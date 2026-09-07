Youth falls into open drain in Panipat; third incident in 18 days

The lethargic and negligence working style of a contractor agency of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat has now become threaten to human lives in the city.

However, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation (MC) had already imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh and served a show cause notice to the contractor agency for slow pace and negligence in completion of the work after two videos of falling of people in deep drain or pot holes two days ago.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another video also went viral on social media within 18 days, in which a youth was seen falling into an open sewage main hole on Bichpadi road here.

Advertisement

This was the third video that went viral on social media in the last 18 days, in which people were seen falling in the open drains or potholes on Barsat Road in Panipat. Notably, earlier two incidents including - a woman fell down in an open drain and two youths on a motorcycle fell down in an open pothole – reported from the same area.

Following the incident, Mayor Komal Saini along with the MC officials and the contractor visited the spot and inspected the situation. The Mayor directed to resolve the people’s problems on priority.

Advertisement

The MC has allotted a tender of providing and laying of potable water and sewage lines to a contractor agency. The road was uprooted for the construction around seven months ago from Bhawna Chowk to Bichpadi Turn, but the contractor didn’t barricade the potholes and the drains were lying open.

But, after the first incident in which a woman fell into an open drain, the MC Commissioner Dr Pankaj Rao along with Mayor Komal Saini visited the area and directed the contractor to barricade the potholes and to cover the drains.

In the latest video, a pedestrian youth, who was seen going talking over his mobile phone, but due to dark and absence of barricaded or warning signs, he failed to get information about the open sewage main hole in the muddy street and straightly fell into it. The youth struggled hard and managed to come out from the main hole.

Following the incident, Mayor Komal Saini visited the area and inspected the situation there. Saini directed the contractor as well as the officials of the MC to make proper arrangements for the safety arrangements for the people and also directed the contractor to pace-up the work and to complete it at the earliest.

Dr Pankaj Rao, Commissioner, MC said that it was an unfortunate incident and a fine of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed upon the contractor agency and the notice has been already served to him. The contractor has been directed to complete the work at the earliest, the Commissioner maintained.