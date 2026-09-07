Youth falls into open manhole, exposes safety lapses in Panipat

The alleged negligence of a contractor engaged by the Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat, has once again raised concerns over public safety after a youth fell into an open sewage manhole on Bichpadi Road. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

This is the third such incident reported in the city in the past 18 days. Earlier, a woman had fallen into an open drain, while two youths riding a motorcycle had fallen into an open pothole in the same area.

Advertisement

The latest incident occurred when the youth, who was reportedly talking on his mobile phone while walking, failed to notice the open sewage manhole due to poor lighting and the absence of barricades or warning signs. He fell into the muddy hole but managed to climb out after struggling for some time.

Advertisement

The MC had allotted a tender to a contractor for providing and laying potable water and sewage lines. The road stretch from Bhawna Chowk to Bichpadi Turn was dug up around seven months ago for the work. However, the contractor allegedly failed to properly barricade the excavated portions and cover the open drains.

Following the earlier incidents, MC Commissioner Dr Pankaj Rao and Mayor Komal Saini had visited the area and directed the contractor to barricade the potholes and cover the drains.

Advertisement

After the latest incident, the Mayor, along with MC officials and the contractor, again inspected the spot. The Mayor directed the officials and contractor to ensure adequate safety arrangements for residents and complete the pending work at the earliest.

Rao said the incident was unfortunate. He said the MC had imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the contractor and issued a show-cause notice for negligence and slow progress of the work.

The contractor has also been directed to expedite the work and ensure the excavated portions and open drains do not pose a threat to public safety, he said.