Youth found dead, 3 friends booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 24

A 28-year-old medical store operator died on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances. He had gone with friends saying that he would go to Haridwar but later his friends informed the family about he being admitted to a private hospital. Following the complaint of Deepak, younger brother of deceased, an FIR of murder was registered against the three friends of the deceased at the Kherki Daula police station.

In the complaint, Deepak, a resident of Badshahpur, said his elder brother Vikas ran a medical store. Two days ago, he had said on the phone that he was going to Haridwar with his friends Manoj Bhardwaj, Vijay Kumar and Prasanjit Das. The family members thought that he had gone to Haridwar.

“It was on Wednesday that his trio friend said over the phone that his condition was critical. He was admitted to Artemis hospital. When I reached the hospital, I found my brother dead. Later, it was found that they were in winter hills apartment in Sector 77, where they consumed alcohol. My brother’s friends served him alcohol laced with poisonous substance ”, said Deepak to the police.

An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder), 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the Kherki Daula police station. “We have registered an FIR and handed over the body to the kin after a post-mortem examination was conducted by the board of doctors today. All three suspects are absconding while further probe is on”, said inspector Pankaj Kumar, SHO of the Kherki Daula police station. —