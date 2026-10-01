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Home / Haryana / Youth found dead at under-construction hospital in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh; family alleges murder

Youth found dead at under-construction hospital in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh; family alleges murder

The deceased has been identified as Bittu of Johri Nagar in the Linepar area of Bahadurgarh

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 06:25 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Police inspect an under-construction building in Bahadurgarh town of Jhajjar district on Thursday. Photo: Sumit Tharan
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A 24-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at the under-construction six-storey building of the Civil Hospital in Bahadurgarh on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Bittu of Johri Nagar in the Linepar area of Bahadurgarh.

Bittu’s bloodied body was found on the ground floor of the under-construction building. Both of his hands appeared to have suffered fractures, while there were serious injury marks on his head.

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According to the family, Bittu worked at a store near the Civil Hospital. He returned home after finishing work at around 6 pm on Wednesday. At around 8 pm, he left home again on his motorcycle, telling his family that he had received a phone call and needed to attend to some urgent work.

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He reportedly told his family that he would return soon, but did not come back. His family searched for him through the night but could not locate him.

On Thursday morning, Bittu’s body was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of the hospital’s under-construction building. The police reached the spot and inspected the scene. A forensic team was also called in and collected evidence from the site. Bittu’s motorcycle was later found near the dispensary inside the hospital premises.

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Sources said during the preliminary investigation, police learnt that another young man was reportedly with Bittu before the incident. Investigators are now trying to establish the identity of the person and determine why the two were at the under-construction building.

Bittu’s father, Jaswant, has raised suspicion of foul play and alleged that his son may have been killed. He said Bittu had left home after receiving a phone call and had promised to return shortly, but the family was informed of his death the following morning.

“Police are currently investigating the case from multiple angles. Investigators are looking into whether Bittu’s death was the result of an accidental fall or whether someone pushed him from the building. The exact cause and circumstances of death are expected to become clearer after the post-mortem examination, forensic analysis and further police investigation,” said the sources.

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