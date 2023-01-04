Youth found dead, case registered

Faridabad, January 3
The police registered a case after the recovery of the body of an unidentified youth in Sector 58 here today morning. No arrest has been made so far.
According to the police, the body of a person of about 25 years of age was found dumped on the side of the Gurugram canal. The body bore injury marks of a sharp-edged weapon. The unidentified victim is suspected to have been murdered. The head of the victim might had been crushed with a heavy object, added the police.
While the identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained, he is believed to be a factory worker as the body was recovered from an industrial locality, said a police official, claiming that a probe into the case has been launched.
