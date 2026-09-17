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Home / Haryana / Youth found murdered in Bahadurgarh

Youth found murdered in Bahadurgarh

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Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 08:26 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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A youth, identified as Neeraj of Soldha village, was found murdered on the premises of a government school at Balour village under Bahadurgarh subdivision on Wednesday. The body bore multiple injuries inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon on the chest and hand. He had left home on Tuesday evening but did not return.

The forensic science laboratory team also examined the scene and collected evidence.

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Neeraj’s brother, Haqeeqat, expressed suspicion against a youth from the same village and his associates, citing a previous quarrel between them and Neeraj.

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