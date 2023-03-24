Youth gets 10-yr jail for abducting, raping minor

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 23

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar has sentenced a local youth to 10 years of imprisonment on charges of abducting and raping a minor girl. SHO Shamsher Singh, Shivaji Colony police station, said an FIR was registered under Sections 376 (2)(N) and 120-B of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act against Gaurav of Sheetal Nagar on December 2, 2018. The youth was later arrested.

Later, Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC were also added in the FIR as the youth furnished a forged birth certificate.

Rajesh of Bahadurgarh and Gaurav's father Chand have also been convicted under Sections 193/120-B, 467/120-B, 468/120-B and 471/120-B of the IPC and awarded jail terms of three years each. Rajesh's father Azad has also been sentenced to six months of imprisonment for being a part of the conspiracy.