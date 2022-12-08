Youth gets 10-yr jail for minor's sexual abuse

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 7

A court of the ASJ, Jagadhri, has sentenced a youth to 10-year imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor. It also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on convict Salman (20) of a village in the district.

In case of the non-payment of fine, the convict would have to undergo simple imprisonment for one more year. Victim’s father told the police that his 16-year-old daughter went missing on August 26, 2020. A case was registered at the Buria police station on August 27, 2020.

