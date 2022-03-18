Youth gets 20-year jail for rape

Tribune News Service

Hisar/Mahendragarh, March 17

A district court has awarded 20 years of imprisonment to a youth in a case of kidnapping and rape of a 14-year-old girl in Hisar.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Seema Singal sentenced the youth, Vikas, a resident of Bhiwani district, to the jail term, besides a fine of Rs 31,500.

The police said on January 17, 2020, a case was registered against the convict on the complaint of the father of the victim under Sections 363, 366-A, 376(3), 342 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The complainant had stated that the girl had gone out of the house to answer the nature’s call around 2 am on the night of January 16, 2020. When she did not return for some time, they searched for her, and came to know that Vikas had taken his daughter somewhere by luring her.

Meanwhile, a court of Additional Sessions Judge, Narnaul, Dr Abdul Majid, today awarded life imprisonment to a man, Sandeep, for killing his wife Pinki over a

year ago. It also slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on him, failing to pay which will make him serve an extra year of simple imprisonment.

In a complaint lodged by a relative of Pinki, it was mentioned that Sandeep, in a drunken state, used to beat Pinki for money.

In the FIR it was mentioned that Sandeep beat Pinki on December 11, 2020, and caused her severe injuries. Her family members, on getting information about the quarrel, reached her house. She had suffered multiple injuries and died later. Later, a case of murder was booked against Sandeep.

Sandeep was arrested by the police the next day.