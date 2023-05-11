Youth gets 20 years in jail for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 10

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge sentenced a youth to 20 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl. As per information, the father of the victim had, in September 2020, accused the youth of eloping with his daughter. The court held Happy, a resident of Shahabad, guilty and sentenced him to 20 years. A fine of Rs 40,000 was also imposed on him.

District Deputy Attorney Bhupender Singh said during the investigation, the girl was recovered and she alleged that Happy had threatened her and taken her to Panipat where he raped her.